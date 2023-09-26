Deion Sanders tunes out detractors and turns the page on Colorado’s lopsided loss to Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is turning the page on Colorado’s 42-6 loss to Oregon while also tuning out his detractors. He says he’s used to the doubters, so he pays them no attention. Sanders has told his players to watch the film to learn from the lopsided loss. Their mantra for the week is the truth shall set them free. The film also shows how the deficiencies can be shored up before facing an eighth-ranked Southern California team led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.