Canadian fashion mogul lured women and girls to bedroom suite at his Toronto HQ, prosecution alleges

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian prosecutors say former fashion mogul Peter Nygard leveraged his wealth, assets and status over several years to lure young women and girls to a top-floor bedroom suite at his company’s Toronto headquarters where he forced himself on them. Nygard invited all five complainants in the case to visit his custom-built office building under pretenses ranging from tours to job interviews, with all the encounters ending in the bedroom suite, the prosecution said. There, he allegedly sexually assaulted them, the prosecution alleged in opening arguments. Nygard has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in incidents dating back to the ’80s, ’90s and mid-2000s.

