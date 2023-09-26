At UN, North Korea says the US made 2023 more dangerous and accuses it of fomenting an Asian NATO
By TED ANTHONY
AP National Writer
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is accusing the United States of making 2023 an “extremely dangerous year.” The country’s ambassador to the United Nations says U.S. actions are trying to provoke a nuclear war. Kim Song also denounced both U.S. and South Korean leaders for “hysterical remarks of confrontation” that it says are raising the temperature in the region. Kim also said Washington was trying to create “the Asian version of NATO,” the military alliance that includes European nations and the United States. Such strong language is always noteworthy from a nation developing its nuclear program — but is also hardly uncommon from Pyongyang.