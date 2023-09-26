At least 100 killed in fire at wedding in Iraq

By Nechirvan Mando and Hande Atay Alam

(CNN) — A fire at a wedding in Iraq has left at least 100 people dead and 150 others injured, according to the Iraqi state news agency INA citing local authorities.

The disaster in Al Haytham Wedding Hall, in northeast Nineveh Governorate, was set off by fireworks, candles, and other materials used during the wedding celebration, the Iraqi Civil Defense said.

Ninevah governor Najm Al-Jubouri told the Iraqi state news agency INA that the injured were transferred to hospitals in Nineveh and the Kurdistan region.

“There is no final count of the deceased and injured yet,” Al-Jubouri said, according to INA.

Videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing out of the building while crowds and ambulances gather outside.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has instructed his cabinet to assist those affected by the fire, according to a statement from his office.

The Iraqi leader has been in touch with the Ninevah governor by telephone about the incident and ordered a full mobilization to aid the victims, according to his office and INA.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.