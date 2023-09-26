As climate change and high costs plague Alaska’s fisheries, fewer young people take up the trade

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Young people are becoming a rare sight in the aging and shrinking commercial fishing industry. The high cost of entry for access rights and equipment and the increasing unpredictability of fish stocks due to human-caused climate change deters many people from starting a long term career in the field. For some young people who make the move to Alaska’s coasts, the industry is a way to make quick money, but not a forever job. Some fishers and conservation groups are working to bring in and retain the next generation of fishers through grants and training programs. It’s hoped that those future fishers can help make the industry more sustainable for future generations of fish and fishers.

