Anderson’s strong outing and Jones’ bat lead Rockies past Dodgers 4-1 in DH opener

DENVER (AP) — Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season, Nolan Jones homered and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader. It was a rare loss for the postseason-bound Dodgers against the Rockies, who averted, for now, the first 100-loss season in their 30-year existence. The Dodgers came in having won eight of their first nine meetings this season against Colorado and a 30-15 record overall against fellow NL West teams. Colorado earned its franchise record 99th loss of the season on Sunday at Chicago.

