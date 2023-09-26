2 children killed and 2 hurt in Amish buggy crash in Minnesota

By Macie Goldfarb, CNN

(CNN) — Two children were killed and another two were injured when an SUV crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy in southern Minnesota on Monday morning, authorities said.

The buggy and the SUV were going in the same direction when the crash happened shortly before 8:25 a.m. in Fillmore County on County Road 1, Sheriff John DeGeorge said in a news release.

The four children in the buggy were siblings from rural Stewartville, a few miles to the northwest, DeGeorge said.

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, died as a result of the crash. Alan Miller, 9, and Rose Miller, 13, were taken to a hospital with injuries, DeGeorge said.

DeGeorge did not have information about the conditions of the injured children, he told CNN Tuesday.

The crash was under investigation Tuesday, and no arrests had been made, the news release reads.

The crash is at least the second in which children riding in an Amish buggy died as a result of a crash in the US in the past week. On September 20, children ages 1 and 3 were killed when a pickup truck drove into the back of an Amish buggy in Alexandria, New York, authorities said.

