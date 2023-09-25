Woman says she shot male attacker early Monday morning, CSPD investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning involving a woman who says she was attacked by a man she just met.

According to CSPD, a woman called 911 just after 1 a.m. and reported that she was just attacked by a man she just met and she shot him before leaving the scene. Officers were able to contact her at a local hospital.

After gathering more information from the woman, officers located a deceased male in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6900 bloc of Alpine Currant View, CSPD said.

According to the department, detectives interviewed the woman and she was released pending further investigation.

CSPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.