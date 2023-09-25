Whistleblowers who reported Texas AG Ken Paxton to FBI want court to continue lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of whistleblowers who reported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the FBI are asking a court to resume their lawsuit against the Republican. Some of them spoke publicly Monday for the first time since Paxton was acquitted earlier this month on charges of corruption at his impeachment trial. Paxton reached a $3.3 million settlement earlier this year with his former top aides but Texas lawmakers never approved the money. Paxton’s office has argued against making the lawsuit active again since a settlement was on the table. Paxton returned to office last week and immediately went on the attack against fellow Republicans who drove his impeachment.

