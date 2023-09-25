Video shows California deputy slamming 16-year-old girl to the ground outside football game

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A video shows a Southern California sheriff’s deputy slamming a teenage girl to the ground during a fight outside a Friday night high school football game. The girl’s mother says it sent the 16-year-old to the hospital with injuries to her head and spine. The altercation prompted a protest Sunday at the San Bernardino County sheriff’s substation. The footage shows a deputy lift the teenager up off the ground and slam her backwards to the pavement. Deputies were using pepper-ball launchers to break up the fight, and the sheriff’s department says the teenager grabbed another deputy’s launcher before the altercation.

