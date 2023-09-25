Turks and Caicos Islands judge delivers mixed verdict in high-profile government corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A nearly decade-long corruption case involving top government officials and attorneys in the Turks and Caicos Islands has ended with a mixed verdict for those accused of bribery, money laundering and other charges. The case had sparked outraged across the archipelago that came under direct rule by the British government in 2009 after it found widespread corruption. Chief Justice Mabel Agyemang on Monday found former Deputy Premier Floyd Hall guilty of bribery and of concealing the proceeds of criminal conduct. He was found not guilty of three counts of conspiracy to defraud. His attorney did not respond to messages for comment.

