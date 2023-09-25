Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as the Turkish president visits Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of Armenians are streaming out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the separatist region. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Azerbaijan in a show of support to its ally. The Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces in a 24-hour offensive last week, reclaiming the breakaway region after three decades of separatist rule. Nagorno-Karabakh’s authorities agreed to lay down weapons and start talks on the region’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan. While Azerbaijan has pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians and restore supplies after a 10-month blockade, many local residents fear reprisals and say they’re planning to leave for Armenia.

