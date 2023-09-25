The UN’s top tech official discusses AI, bringing the world together and what keeps him up at night

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — This fall, the United Nations is to convene an advisory group on artificial intelligence. U.N. tech-policy chief Amandeep Gill sat down with The Associated Press to talk about the hopes, concerns and questions surrounding AI — and what the U.N. can add to the discussion. Various national governments and multinational groups are talking about or beginning to take action on AI. But Gill says the U.N. brings three important attributes to the table: inclusiveness, legitimacy and authority.

