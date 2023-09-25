Southern Sea Otters will remain on the endangered species list

By Leslie Duarte

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Once prevalent in Monterey Bay, the Southern Sea otter has been listed as endangered since 1982. Their population is believed to have been as large as 300,000, but they were hunted to near extinction due to the fur trade. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the Southern Sea Otter will remain on the endangered species list.

“While southern sea otters have made strides toward recovery after coming back from the brink of extinction in our recent history, they continue to face significant threats from climate change, shark-bite mortality, and limited range,” said Steve Henry, field supervisor for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Ventura.

Dan Haifley with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation said warmer ocean waters are causing some of the problems to sea otter’s environment and food source.

“It’s very important that they stay on the endangered species list. Sea otters are critical species for the Monterey National Marine Sanctuary,” said Haifley.

Another reason the otters are considered threatened is because their population is not growing. Today their numbers are only at three thousand, with most of them living on the Central Coast.

While sea otters remain a threatened species, Haifley said there is a way we can help.

“When we are out in the water, we should provide them a healthy distance,” said Haifley.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.