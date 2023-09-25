South Carolina high school mourns after shooting kills 3 teenage students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school is in mourning after three teenage students were killed in a weekend shooting. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the shooting in Columbia on Sunday afternoon. They found four people with gunshot wounds, who were then taken to a hospital. Three victims were 16 and 17 years old and died at the hospital. The fourth victim was released. Authorities did not say who was responsible for the shooting. The teenagers who were killed all attended Eau Claire High School. The district provided additional counseling and security at the high school Monday in response to the “unimaginable tragedy.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.