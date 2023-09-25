‘Sexually violent predator’ may be camping along Susquehanna River or Appalachian Trail, Sheriff’s Office says

By WGAL Digital Staff

Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A ‘sexually violent predator’ may be camping along the Susquehanna River or Appalachian Trail, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Barry Bostwick, 60, of Rye Township, Perry County, failed to appear for sentencing after he was convicted on multiple counts of deviate sexual intercourse with a child. There is now a felony warrant for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Bostwick “has been deemed a sexual violent predator by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board.”

“Bostwick is believed to still be local, possibly camping or hiking along the Susquehanna River or Appalachian Trail in the Duncannon/Marysville area. Bostwick should be considered armed and dangerous,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information that could help authorities, you can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 717-582-5123 or the Pennsylvania State Police Newport Barracks at 717-567-3110.

