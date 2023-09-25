Philadelphia officer to contest murder charges over fatal shooting during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver will press to have murder and other charges dismissed when the jailed officer appears in court Tuesday. Officer Mark Dial is also charged with manslaughter, official oppression and other counts in connection with the Aug. 14 death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. Defense lawyers call the shooting justified and say Dial thought the driver had a gun. Police bodycam footage shows Irizarry holding a knife by his leg. The footage also shows Dial firing his weapon through the driver’s side window about seven seconds after getting out of a police vehicle.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.