Opposition lawmakers call on Canada’s House speaker to resign for honoring man who fought for Nazis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Opposition parties in Canada have called on the speaker of the House of Commons to resign for inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president. Peter Julian, the New Democratic Party House leader, and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet both said Anthony Rota should step down. In Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman said it was “outrageous” that Yaroslav Hunka received a standing ovation during a visit to Ottawa on Friday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Rota, who issued a written apology Sunday and repeated it in the House on Monday, did not immediately resign.

