Loaded gun found in woman’s belongings at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Nick Matoney

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — The Transportation Security Administration said a woman was stopped by TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday after a loaded handgun was found among her belongings.

The TSA said the .38 caliber revolver was loaded with six bullets.

The Clarion County woman faces a fine that could go as high as $15,000.

This is the 31st handgun found by TSA agents at the airport this year.

In all of 2022, 26 guns were found.

