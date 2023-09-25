Libya’s top prosecutor jails 8 officials for potential negligence in the deadly collapse of dams

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s chief prosecutor says he has ordered the detention of eight current and former officials pending his investigation into the collapse of two dams. The disaster earlier this month left thousands of people dead. The office of General Prosecutor al-Sidiq al-Sour says the officials have been questioned over allegations that mismanagement and negligence contributed to the failure of the dams, which broke up on Sep. 11 after they were overwhelmed by Storm Daniel. Their collapse sent a wall of water through the coastal city of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea. Government officials and aid agencies have given estimated death tolls ranging from more than 4,000 to over 11,000.

