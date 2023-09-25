Lebanese security forces detain man suspected of shooting outside US embassy

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese police say security forces have detained a man suspected of being behind last week’s shooting outside the U.S. embassy near Beirut. Officials said Monday that the Lebanese man is being questioned and that he confessed to having opened fire. A U.S. embassy spokesperson said the embassy is grateful for the speedy and thorough investigation by the local authorities. Shots were fired Wednesday night near the entrance to the embassy compound in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut. No one claimed responsibility for the shooting and the motives behind it were not known.

