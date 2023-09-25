Kosovo mourns a slain police officer, some Serb gunmen remain at large after a siege at a monastery

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is observing a day of mourning for the Kosovar Albanian police officer killed by Serb gunmen in the north of the country in one of the worst confrontations since it declared independence from Serbia in 2008. About 30 masked men in combat uniforms opened fire on a police patrol early on Sunday, killing one officer and injuring another before barricading themselves inside an Orthodox monastery. The clash raised tensions at a time when Serbia and Kosovo have been seeking to normalize ties. The U.S. and the EU have condemned the attack, but there are no further plans for talks between Belgrade and Pristina.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.