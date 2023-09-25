King Charles III and Queen Camilla to welcome South Korea’s president for a state visit in November

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla will welcome the president of South Korea for a state visit to the U.K. in November, the second such visit of the monarch’s reign. The king and queen will host Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace on an as yet unspecified date in November, the palace said Tuesday. Yoon, a conservative former prosecutor, has sought to strengthen South Korea’s military alliance with the United States, drawing an angry response from North Korea. But Yoon, 62, has also showed the lighter side of his character.

