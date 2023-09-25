Kari Lake’s trial to review signed ballot envelopes from Arizona election wraps

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial in a lawsuit brought by Kari Lake, the defeated Arizona Republican nominee for governor, to get access to 1.3 million voters’ signed ballot envelopes is now in the hands of a judge. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Monday after closing arguments wrapped that he would issue a ruling as soon as possible. Maricopa County election officials argue state law mandates the signatures on the envelopes must remain confidential. Lake’s lawyer counters that she has a right to look into how the county runs its election operation. This is Lake’s third trial related to her election loss last year to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by over 17, 000 votes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.