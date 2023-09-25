Japan’s Kishida unveils the gist of a new economic package as support for his government dwindles

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has unveiled the gist of his new economic package that focuses on wage increases and measures to soften the impact of rising prices. The development comes as support for his Cabinet has dwindled despite the latest reshuffle less than two weeks ago. Kishida said he will instruct his Cabinet on Tuesday to start putting together the package and promptly compile a supplementary budget to fund it. Details and the size of the package were yet to be announced, triggering opposition lawmakers to criticize Kishida for using the package to lure voter support ahead of a suspected snap election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.