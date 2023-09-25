Japan’s Kishida unveils the gist of a new economic package as support for his government dwindles
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has unveiled the gist of his new economic package that focuses on wage increases and measures to soften the impact of rising prices. The development comes as support for his Cabinet has dwindled despite the latest reshuffle less than two weeks ago. Kishida said he will instruct his Cabinet on Tuesday to start putting together the package and promptly compile a supplementary budget to fund it. Details and the size of the package were yet to be announced, triggering opposition lawmakers to criticize Kishida for using the package to lure voter support ahead of a suspected snap election.