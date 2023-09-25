France’s Macron unveils latest plan for meeting climate-related commitments in the coming years

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the country’s climate-related commitments in the coming year. That includes reducing dependency on fossil fuels and boosting electric car use. Macron said France’s goal to reduce its emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels is “attainable.” To get there, the country must go more than twice as fast as before. Macron confirmed that the country’s two remaining coal-burning plants would cease operating and be converted to biomass energy, which is produced by burning wood, plants and other organic material, by 2027. The coal plants currently represent less than 1% of France’s electricity production.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.