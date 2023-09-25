Firefighter’s 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say the 3-year-old son of a firefighter was struck and killed in Delaware over the weekend shortly before a memorial walk was to begin to honor three firefighters killed in a blaze seven years ago. The Wilmington fire chief’s office says a group of off-duty Wilmington firefighters and supporters were gathering just before 10 a.m. Sunday for the walk to honor three city firefighters killed in 2016. Officials say the son of an off-duty firefighter was struck by a vehicle driven by another off-duty firefighter trying to park to take part in the memorial event. He died at Wilmington Hospital. Wilmington police are investigating.

