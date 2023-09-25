Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver has pleaded not guilty to a charge in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Thirty-five-year-old Ryan Koss could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if he’s convicted of gross negligent operation with death resulting. He pleaded not guilty Monday. Authorities say Koss was turning left into a Dorset parking lot in an Honda SUV when he collided with Williams’ oncoming motorcycle. Williams, who was 71 and lived in Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at a New York state hospital. Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.”

