Donald Trump, skipping GOP debate, eyes California delegate sweep in the state he loves to hate
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Trump lost heavily Democratic California by over 5 million votes in the 2020 election. In an ironic twist, the state where he’s widely loathed outside his conservative base could go a long way to help him tighten his grip on the Republican presidential nomination next year. A state GOP rule change has opened the possibility that Trump might be able to sweep the state’s trove of delegates in the March 5 primary. That’s the biggest prize in the GOP contest. The maneuverings come in advance of a GOP presidential debate Wednesday at the Reagan Presidential Library near Los Angeles. Trump is skipping the debate.