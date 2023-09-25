California governor signs law barring schoolbook bans based on racial, gender teachings
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to ban school boards from rejecting textbooks based on their teachings about the contributions of people from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities. Newsom on Monday said the measure is “long overdue.” It comes in the midst of battles around the country over laws passed by conservative school boards that restrict or ban books, especially those mentioning sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues. The bill takes effect immediately. Newsom also signed a bill Monday to increase penalties for child traffickers.