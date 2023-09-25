Brazilian President Lula to undergo hip surgery, will work from home for 3 weeks

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will undergo hip surgery on Friday and will work from the presidential residence for about three weeks. Doctors will replace the top of his right femur with an implant to treat his arthrosis. Spokespeople for the South American nation’s presidency said Monday that the 77-year-old leftist leader will not be able to travel for up to six weeks after the procedure. Lula has felt hip pains since August 2022. Lula will have the surgery at a hospital in the capital city of Brasilia. Since the beginning of the week he has been wearing a mask to avoid any airborne diseases that could lead to a postponement of the surgery.

