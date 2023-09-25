At least 1 killed, 18 missing in Guatemala landslide

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Heavy rains have set off a landslide in Guatemala’s capital, sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving a young girl dead. At least 18 people are missing, including 10 minors. The body of the 5-year-old girl was recovered by firefighters partially buried in debris and mud some three miles down the Naranjo river. The overnight landslide has swept away six homes and the families who lived in them. Firefighters are searching for the missing. Landslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season which extends to November. There are few controls on where people build their homes, especially in poor settlements, putting them at greater risk.

