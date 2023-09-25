A trial opens in France over the killing of a police couple in the name of the Islamic State group

LYON, France (AP) — A trial is opening in a French counterterrorism court over the killing of two police officers in their home in 2016, in front of their 3-year-old son. The attacker said he was acting in the name of the Islamic State group. The assailant was killed by police, and longtime friend Mohamed Aberouz is going on trial for complicity to terrorist murder. Aberouz denies involvement. The killings came amid a wave of attacks in France linked to the Islamic State group, and had a lasting effect on police officers around France.

