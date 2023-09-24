Skip to Content
Women hospitalized after slipping on Bridal Veil Trail

San Miguel County Sheriff - Colorado
Published 8:21 AM

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - A 24-year-old woman from Ohio is now in the hospital after she slipped at the Bridal Veil Trail in Telluride.

According to a Facebook post by San Miguel County Sheriff - Colorado, the incident happened Saturday afternoon and the San Miguel County Search and Rescue teams along with the Telluride Fire Protection District responded for aid.  

They say the rescue mission took two hours to complete after the woman fell mid-way up the trail, injuring her ankle. 

It is unknown what condition she is in at this time as she is currently being treated at the Telluride Medical Center.

