Colorado Springs Police Department investigating traffic assault, one person shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking into an assault that left one person in the hospital for serious injuries.

According to CSPD, around 8:20p.m. on Friday night, a victim of a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital.

The victim reportedly told officers they were driving in the area of the 900 block on North Union Blvd, when they exchanged words with another driver who then fired shots.

CSPD says the suspect vehicle left the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery. CSPD is looking for anyone with information regarding this incident.