Hispanic Heritage Month: Ultimate Barber Co. soon to celebrate its first year of business in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A Colorado Springs barbershop is preparing to celebrate the completion of its first year in business in Olympic City.

Kenney Silva is the owner of Ultimate Barber Co. and he said launching his own business was one of the toughest things he's ever done. But now, nine months in, Ultimate Barber Co. is thriving and Silva says his dreams are coming true.

It was in 2022 when Silva decided to go back to his Puerto Rican roots and focus on his love for barbering. Despite the challenges of opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Silva didn't give up, and before he knew it, things started getting brighter.

"It was tough you know, because we were drained, we didn't have savings, we didn't have nothing. We were living day by day, so it was tough to open a barbershop, to come up with the money, and plan different strategies to make it work out," said Silva. "I was always waiting for the right moment but that never happened. So what we did instead is as soon as we had a little bit of money saved, we started buying chairs, we started buying mirrors, and before we knew it we had enough materials right."

In September of 2022, Silva officially signed the paperwork to open his own shop and he and his wife Grisell were able to renovate the shop to make it what he wanted.

"I always say that we opened up this barbershop out of ignorance because I didn't know what I was getting myself into and I was learning, you know, as we went through the process," Silva said.

Now in 2023, Ultimate Barber Co. Is thriving with seven full-time barbers who bring in new clients every day of the week.

Silva said his short-term goal for this year is to hire three more barbers and start off the new year with 10 official barbers. As for Silva's long-term goal, it's a lofty one. He said he wants to open at least three more locations in the next five years.