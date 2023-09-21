The former head of a Florida domestic abuse agency has been charged with fraud and grand theft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former head of a Florida nonprofit domestic violence agency is charged with fraud and grand theft. The charge comes two years after she and the agency agreed to pay Florida $5 million to settle a civil lawsuit. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says an arrest warrant was issued for former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Tiffany Carr. The state began investigating the agency after learning Carr received $7.5 million in compensation for three years. She resigned in November 2019. The department also arrested former Chief Financial Officer Patricia Duarte. Both are charged with fraud, grand theft and official misconduct, all felonies.

