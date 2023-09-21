The building where the Parkland school massacre occurred is set to be demolished next summer

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre will be demolished next summer. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building has remained closed and locked behind a fence since the shooting. Broward County Public Schools announced Thursday that demolition will take place immediately after the end of the school year. On Feb. 14, 2018, former student Nikolas Cruz went to the campus in Parkland armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. There, he killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. Cruz pleaded guilty to the killings in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison last year.

