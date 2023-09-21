Tests show drinking water is safe at a Minnesota prison, despite inmate concerns

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — State health officials have said that the drinking water at a Minnesota prison is safe after inmate and advocate concerns over the water’s quality prompted a new round of tests. The analysis “did not find indications of a health risk from the drinking water,” according to the report from the Minnesota Department of Health. But the report also noted that brown water at hot water taps, like where inmates shower, “can indicate degradation of water quality in the building.” About 100 inmates at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater refused to return to their cells on Sept. 3, when dangerously high temperatures plagued the region. The report Wednesday did little to alleviate the concerns.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.