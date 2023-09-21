Spain women’s coach set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s new women’s coach Montse Tomé is set to hold a news conference in Gothenburg on Thursday, a day before her soccer team tries to put off-field distractions aside to play Sweden in the Nations League. It will be the first game since the Spanish federation was rocked by a scandal caused by its former president Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent following its Women’s World Cup triumph. Two players, Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and veteran defender Irene Paredes, will also speak at the news conference.

