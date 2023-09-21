South Africa to host US trade forum as diplomatic tensions subside

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will host a meeting of nations participating in the U.S. Africa Growth and Opportunity Act despite earlier calls to exclude the country from the forum due to its ties to Russia and the docking of a sanctioned Russian vessel near Cape Town last year. AGOA is U.S. legislation that allows sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market provided they meet certain conditions. Earlier this year, some American lawmakers urged that the meeting be moved elsewhere following allegations that South Africa supplied arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The two countries have now announced that the forum will be held in Johannesburg in November, indicating a mending of relations following months of diplomatic tensions.

