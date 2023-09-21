Police discover bags of fentanyl beneath ‘trap floor’ of NYC day care center where 1-year-old died

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the owners of a New York City day care center where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure last week were hiding bags of fentanyl concealed by plywood and tile flooring. Photos shared by investigators show bags full of powder a few steps away from a shelf of children’s toys. Police have arrested the day care center’s operator and a tenant who lived in the apartment, saying they operated a drug ring. Authorities are searching for a third suspect, who is married to the day care center’s operator.

