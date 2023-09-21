Myanmar state media say 12 people are missing after a boat capsized and sank in a northwest river

BANGKOK (AP) — Twelve people are reported missing including three members of the security forces after a boat capsized and sank in a river in the Sagaing region of northwestern Myanmar. The state-run Myanma Alinn Daily reports that six civilians, three workers and the security force personnel are missing after the vessel was caught Tuesday morning in strong currents in the Chindwin River in Kale district. The report says the vessel was part of a goods-carrying convoy that came from further north, and that rescue operations were ongoing. Sagaing is a stronghold of armed resistance to the ruling military, which seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.