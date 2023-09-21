Skip to Content
Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour is returning to Maui five months after the deadly wildfires devasted nearby Lahaina. Chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis sent a memo to players. The Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua is January 4-7. It has been the first tournament of the calendar year since 1999. The Aug. 8 wildfires killed at least 97 people with some 31 people still missing. Kapalua is about 10 miles away, but a third of its staff lost their homes and possessions. The tour says Governor Josh Green has told them to go forward realizing its economic and charitable impact.

Associated Press

