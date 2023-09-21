In a first, Massachusetts to ban purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies. Massachusetts buys about 100,000 of the plastic water bottles each year. The order bars all executive offices and agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles under 21 fluid ounces except in cases of emergency. Healey said the executive order will take effect immediately. Healey also signed a second executive order that she said will set state biodiversity conservation goals for 2030, 2040, and 2050 – and develop strategies to meet those targets.

