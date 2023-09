NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published September 18, 2023, about new leaders atop some of the nation’s largest unions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that James Hoffa lost the Teamsters election to Sean O’Brien. Hoffa retired as union president and endorsed Steve Vairma, who lost the election to O’Brien.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.