COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested a man for multiple charges after reports of a robbery.

At 7:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Arlington Dr. and S. Circle Dr. for a robbery with a weapon.

At the scene, police arrested Christopher Scott. According to CSPD, he was arrested for theft, felony menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender,