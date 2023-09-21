Colorado Springs police investigating deadly hit-and-run

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo,) KRDO -- A deadly hit and run on the 4200 block of East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray is now under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:08 A.M. on the morning of September 21, 2023.

When arriving on the scene officers located a deceased pedestrian. The suspect is reportedly driving a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage to the car.

Closures are still in place for eastbound Fountain Boulevard and South Murray. This is an ongoing investigation and that will be we will update you when possible.