Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating moose attack in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they are investigating a moose attack on a woman who was walking her dog near Ward, Colorado, in Boulder County.

This is at least the second moose attack on a person in Colorado in the past week. Last week, a cow moose with a calf trampled a hiker in Teller County, just west of Colorado Springs.

CPW said during the most recent attack, the woman was walking on the South Saint Vrain Trail when she and her dog surprised the moose, which was also on the trail. The moose charged the woman, headbutted her, and stomped on her several times.

According to CPW, the woman was able to get to a neighbor's house and call the sheriff's office. She was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. CPW said the neighbor reported that the dog was leashed at the time of the encounter and received minor injuries.

CPW said wildlife officers went to the area of the attack but were unable to find the moose. They placed signs warning of a potentially aggressive moose in the area.

When hiking in riparian habitats, CPW says hikers should be aware that moose may be in the area resting or eating. Moose can perceive dogs as a threat, and the agency encourages dog owners to keep them on leash at all times, Cow moose can become particularly aggressive when their calf is nearby.