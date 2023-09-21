An Israeli tank was stolen from a military zone. Authorities found it in a junkyard

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities are trying to figure out how a tank was stolen from a military training zone in northern Israel. The tank was found Wednesday in a junkyard by police, who have arrested two suspects. The army said the tank was not armed and could not have been used for military purposes. The army did not say when the theft occurred. The police said they are conducting a joint investigation with the defense department into the circumstances of the heist.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.